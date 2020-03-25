THE KIM QUESTION

As someone who has never pitched an inning in the majors, lefty Kwang Hyun Kim, despite a hearty resumé in the KBO, technically qualifies for this list, and there’s argument to be had that he should be No. 2 on it. When ranking prospects, I try to keep in mind the Four Ps: Potential, Performance, Position, and Proximity. Kim covers all four as well as any of the above candidates and arguably better than all but Carlson.
Potential: Middle-rotation starter, innings monster.
Performance: He’s been those things in the KBO.
Position: Lefty starter. That’s valuable.
Proximity: As in, proximity to the majors. He’s there.
Still, it’s difficult to consider a pitcher in his 30s who has nearly 300 appearances in a major league for a list of players who are still early in their pro careers – and rising. I opted not to include Kim in the BL7 in the same way years ago Seung Hwan Oh was absent from the list.
Here’s where you come in. Expand the list to eight, and where does Kim fit for you?
