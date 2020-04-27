The Man stands alone in the STL Sports Showdown
The Man stands alone in the STL Sports Showdown

Stan (The Man) Musial in 1959. (Post-Dispatch file photo)

St. Louis fan have spoken. The Man stands alone.

After five rounds of competition and more then 43,000 votes cast, Stan Musial has emerged as the winner of our STL Sports Showdown, presented by Kenrick's Meats & Catering.

The beloved Cardinals Hall of Famer defeated Albert Pujols in the final round of voting to determine the top professional athlete in St. Louis sports history.

Voters were selected at random after each round and will receive a $25 Kenrick's gift card.  A grand prize winner will receive a chest freezer with a Jumbo Family Pack worth more than $200.  

Congrats to our early winners:

Round 1: Leonard Perry, Granite City

Round 2: Janice McBroom, House Springs

Round 3: Carol Horn, St. Louis

Round 4: Jim Castellano, St. Louis

Here's a look at the voting  results, and the final round matchup.

