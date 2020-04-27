The Man stands alone in the STL Sports Showdown

St. Louis fan have spoken. The Man stands alone.
After five rounds of competition and more then 43,000 votes cast, Stan Musial has emerged as the winner of our STL Sports Showdown, presented by Kenrick's Meats & Catering.
The beloved Cardinals Hall of Famer defeated Albert Pujols in the final round of voting to determine the top professional athlete in St. Louis sports history.
Here's a look at the voting results, and the final round matchup.
Stan Musial
Round 1: Defeated Frankie Frisch
Round 2: Defeated Dan Dierdorf
Round 3: Defeated Ozzie Smith
Round 4: Defeated Bob Gibson
Final round: Defeated Albert Pujols
Baseball's Perfect Warrior" is the eternal face of the St. Louis Cardinals franchise. Stan “The Man” spent his entire 22-year career with the Cardinals. He was an All Star in all but two of those years, making it onto the team in 20 straight seasons. Musial was a three-time MVP and World Series winner, and is one of 31 major leaguers to have reached the 3,000 hit mark. His 3,630 hits still are fourth-highest all-time.
Albert Pujols
Round 1: Defeated Vladimir Tarasenko
Round 2: Defeated Isaac Bruce
Round 3: Defeated Bob Pettit
Round 4: Vs. Lou Brock
Final round: Lost to Stan Musial
His 11 years as a Cardinal included a National League Rookie of the Year award, a batting title, three NL MVPs, nine All-Star nods and two World Series rings. His 86 Wins Above Replacement as a Cardinal ranks fourth in the team's history and third among position players, trailing only Hall of Famers Stan Musial, Rogers Hornsby and Bob Gibson.
Bob Gibson
Round 1: Defeated Orlando Pace
Round 2: Defeated Yadier Molina
Round 3: Defeated Kurt Warner
Round 4: Lost to Stan Musial
So many accomplishments but, excluding the record-shattering 1.12 ERA 52 years ago, the most stunning might have been Gibby's complete-game total. Not only did he have 251 wins, but he had 255 complete games. Gibson produced 14 double-figure win seasons. His World Series mark was exemplary. In nine starts, three each in 1964, 1967 and 1968, he pitched 81 innings, winning seven of nine games.
Lou Brock
Round 1: Defeated Roger Wehrli
Round 2: Defeated Rogers Hornsby
Round 3: Defeated Brett Hull
Round 4: Lost to Albert Pujols
In the summer of 1964, the Chicago Cubs dealt Lou Brock to the St. Louis Cardinals for pitcher Ernie Broglio. The rest is history. Brock went on to win two World Series titles in St. Louis and joined Stan Musial in the 3,000-hit club with 3,023 in his career (2,713 with the Cardinals). Still, he is best-known for his dominance on the basepaths. Brock stole 938 bases throughout his career, second only to Rickey Henderson in MLB history, and his 118 steals in 1974 still stand as the NL record.
Ozzie Smith
Round 1: Defeated Joe Medwick
Round 2: Defeated Marshall Faulk
Round 3: Lost to Stan Musial
There’s little doubt “The Wizard” is the best defensive player ever. His 44.2 defensive wins above replacement rating is the highest mark in MLB history. All told he won 13 Gold Gloves and appeared in 15 All-Star appearances. He also made us “Go crazy,” on one late afternoon in 1985.
Bob Pettit
Round 1: Defeated Lenny Wilkens
Round 2: Defeated Jackie Smith
Round 3: Lost to Albert Pujols
On a short list of greatest players in NBA history. The gentlemanly Pettit would be beloved here in a Stan Musial way if pro basketball still had a pulse. In Game 6 of the 1958 NBA finals Pettit scored a then-record 50 points, including 19 of his team’s final 21, as the Hawks won and clinched their first and still-only NBA title. During his 11-year career, Pettit won 2 MVP awards and played in 11 All-Star Games.
Brett Hull
Round 1: Defeated Curtis Joseph
Round 2: Defeated Chris Pronger
Round 3: Lost to Lou Brock
After arriving from Calgary in arguably the best trade in club history, Hull revitalized hockey in St. Louis in the 1980s and '90s. He had 86 goals in his 1990-91 MVP season.He left as the franchise leader in goals (527), hat tricks (27), game-winning goals (70), power-play goals (195) and shots on goal (3,367).
Kurt Warner
Round 1: Defeated Torry Holt
Round 2: Defeated Dizzy Dean
Round 3: Lost to Bob Gibson
One of the ultimate "out-of-nowhere" stories in NFL history. Went from stocking grocery shelves, to the Arena League, to backing up Trent Green, to leading the Greatest Show on Turf to a pair of Super Bowls. Great accuracy, vision, and toughness. Two-time league MVP, Super Bowl XXXIV MVP, and three-time Pro Bowler. And now, enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Chris Pronger
Round 1: Defeated Larry Wilson
Round 2: Lost to Brett Hull
Pronger came to town under unfair conditions, acquired in Mike Keenan's controversial trade for Brendan Shanahan. But he won over the hearts of Blues' fans by winning the Hart and Norris Trophy in 2000 and developing into one of the nastiest defenseman in NHL history.
Dan Dierdorf
Round 1: Defeated Al MacInnis
Round 2: Lost to Stan Musial
Smart and physical, he never made a mental error and was an "unbelievable" drive blocker according to former coach Jim Hanifan. Long before he became an accomplished broadcaster, Dierdorf made six Pro Bowls and the NFL's all-decade team of the 1970s. He entered the Hall of Fame in his hometown of Canton, Ohio, in 1996.
Jackie Smith
Round 1: Defeated George Sisler
Round 2: Lost to Bob Pettit
Known as the "practically perfect" tight end, Smith could run past or through defenders and was an excellent blocker. During an era when tight ends weren't featured as much in the passing game, Smith (in a 1965 game, above) had seven seasons of 40-plus catches. The five-time Pro Bowler was only the third tight end to make the Hall of Fame.
Isaac Bruce
Round 1: Defeated Garry Unger
Round 2: Lost to Albert Pujols
Bruuuuuce! He arrived as a Los Angeles Ram and quickly became a St. Louis legend. Be it the game-winning TD against Tennessee in Super Bowl XXXIV, or his four TD catches on the day the Rams snapped a 17-game losing streak to the rival 49ers, no one made more big plays when it counted. Four-time Pro Bowler is now awaiting induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Marshall Faulk
Round 1: Defeated Alex Pietrangelo
Round 2: Lost to Ozzie Smith
The New Orleans kid who once sold popcorn in the Superdome shattered records, won a Super Bowl, and cemented a Hall of Fame legacy here. Arguably the best all-purpose back in NFL history, Faulk could slash through defenses as a ball carrier but was also a gifted receiver. A four-time Pro Bowler and league MVP in 2000.
Yadier Molina
Round 1: Defeated Bernie Federko
Round 2: Lost to Bob Gibson
Yadi has made 15 consecutive Opening Day starts and has caught more games for one team than any other player in MLB history. He has nine Gold Gloves and his hit better than .300 five times in his career. But despite all those numbers, it’s his intangibles, like pitch framing and leadership, that have made Molina and the Cardinals consistent winners.
Dizzy Dean
Round 1: Defeated Brian Sutter
Round 2: Lost to Kurt Warner
Had a line drive by Earl Averill in the 1937 All-Star Game not fractured his big toe (“Fractured, hell. The damn thing’s broken,” Dean was quoted as saying), Jay Hanna "Dizzy" Dean might have had another five years like his five between 1932-36. He won 120 games in that span, including 30 in 1934 when he was the last National League pitcher to win that many. He hurt his arm trying to favor the foot and was never the same.
Rogers Hornsby
Round 1: Defeated Ed Macauley
Round 2: Lost to Lou Brock
Hornsby, primarily a second baseman, is widely regarded as the greatest right handed hitter in baseball history. He won six NL batting titles in a row from 1920-25, with these averages: .370, .397, .401, .384, .424 and .403. He won the Triple Crown (most homers and RBIs, highest batting average) in 1921 and '25, and is second to Ty Cobb for highest career average (.358).
