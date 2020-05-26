'THE MATCH' (ST. LOUIS STYLE)
'THE MATCH' (ST. LOUIS STYLE)

Relaxing with golf buddies

(From left) Golf buddies Red Schoendienst, Ozzie Smith and Bob Gibson, and in the back row, Vince Coleman, Lou Brock, and Willie McGee, pose for a photo at a tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y., on the day before Smith's Hall of Fame induction in 2002. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: After Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning faced off in "The Match," what are some other sports figures you'd like to see face off?

BENFRED: Just in golf, right? How about a Cardinals Classic? Ozzie Smith. Mike Shannon. Albert Pujols. Each get to pick a teammate, but that teammate has to have played or coached or managed for the Cardinals. (The smart captain would pick Cardinals pitching coach and hole-in-one master Mike Maddux.) Put Danny Mac on the call.

