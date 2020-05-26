'THE MATCH' (ST. LOUIS STYLE)

QUESTION: After Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning faced off in "The Match," what are some other sports figures you'd like to see face off?
BENFRED: Just in golf, right? How about a Cardinals Classic? Ozzie Smith. Mike Shannon. Albert Pujols. Each get to pick a teammate, but that teammate has to have played or coached or managed for the Cardinals. (The smart captain would pick Cardinals pitching coach and hole-in-one master Mike Maddux.) Put Danny Mac on the call.
