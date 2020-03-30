THE MUNOZ MYSTERY (CONTINUED)

COMMENT: I think Yairo Munoz was frustrated because of Matt Carpenter getting to play no matter what he hit or fielded. We got rid of Martinez, Adams, Voit, maybe others, and benched Wong, to let Carpenter play.
COMMISH: Munoz likely was more frustrated that it seemed he had fallen behind Tommy Edman already, and then when lefthanded-hitting Brad Miller was signed, Munoz was on the outside looking in at the two utililty jobs that were available. But Munoz had played well this spring and Mike Shildt liked him as a player and a person.
Munoz landed on his feet, sort of, with a minor league deal with the Red Sox. But he cost himself a lot of money because he would have landed on the injured list at the start of the season due to his hamstring injury and would have had to be paid as a big leaguer.
