THE NAME GAME (CONTINUED)

QUESTION: With the MLS4TheLou name and team color announcement coming soon, any last guess on name and colors?
BENFRED: I'm sticking with the first name I suggested a year ago. St. Louis City.
As for colors, the team has done a lot of stuff before with the colors that are present in the city flag, so I'm going to guess that theme continues. No one from the ownership group is giving up the name. I've tried.
Thursday's announcement will stream live at the team's Facebook page at 11 a.m.
