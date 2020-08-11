You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE NAME GAME (CONTINUED)
0 comments

THE NAME GAME (CONTINUED)

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
St. Louis ownership group lands MLS expansion slot

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber stands with Carolyn Kindle Betz, senior vice president and executive director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, in March 2019. Betz is part of the ownership group bringing an MLS team to St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson •

QUESTION: With the MLS4TheLou name and team color announcement coming soon, any last guess on name and colors?

BENFRED: I'm sticking with the first name I suggested a year ago. St. Louis City.

As for colors, the team has done a lot of stuff before with the colors that are present in the city flag, so I'm going to guess that theme continues. No one from the ownership group is giving up the name. I've tried.

Thursday's announcement will stream live at the team's Facebook page at 11 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports