THE NAME GAME

QUESTION: Washington relented and changed the football team's name. What's next? Where do you draw the line on which team names are OK, and which have to go?
BENFRED: Here's the thing. I'm a white male. I shouldn't be the one drawing the line.
What should happen is what Washington refused to do, even during the process that led to the name change: Have conversations with the people who are affected by the name. Hear them out.
White guys should not be the judge and jury on what is offensive. White guys seem to have a hard time realizing that.
These conversations are happening across the country. We should have them. We should be sure to include those who are offended by the team names and mascots in the conversation. And we should be sure we are doing things that help create meaningful change, not just doing things that make white guys feel better.
I don't know that simply removing the names is always the right answer, and I think everything must be done on a case-by-case basis. Maybe, in some cases, there's a way to keep a name and change the imagery. Maybe there's some other answer, something that adds instead of simply removes.
