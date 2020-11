QUESTION: Who fills Tommy Edman’s role as platoon 3B and Swiss Army knife? Edmundo Sosa? Seems like John Mozeliak has created more infield holes by not keeping Wong.

COMMISH: Sosa, whose chances to play were diminished by his bout with COVID-19 this past season, figures as the main utility man in the infield so far. I would like to see what he can do. He has power, speed and can play three positions.