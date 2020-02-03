THE NUMBER THAT MATTERS MOST TO THE FRONT OFFICE

QUESTION: Cards ownership doesn’t seem willing to go over $170 million in payroll for this season, but if the season starts to go in the tank, do you think there could be serious changes to the 26-player roster that would push payroll over the stated limit? My feeling is that the 3 million attendance mark is a more important number than the payroll figure.
GOOLD: Candidly, 3.4 million is a big number for the Cardinals. That's the ticket sales they usually set as their budget. That's just the case. Now, they'll stomach a 3.25 million or somewhere around there, but their stated goal through the years has been to get to the 3.4 million mark when it comes to tickets sold. THAT IS NOT THE SAME AS ATTENDANCE.
OK, had to clear my throat there. But it's true. They want to sell tickets. Attendance -- actual butts in seats -- is the next measure of fan interest and fan commitment and fan spending, and that has caused some concern for the Cardinals internally in recent years as they saw more empty seats during a pennant race a few years back and did not sell out a playoff game this past year. That has their attention.
The front office has said that ownership told them they could add to the payroll if there was a chance for a significant improvement -- a rare or substantial add. The preference for the Cardinals' ownership is not to go beyond what they've set for the current payroll, and part of that is because ownership saw last year's spending as beyond the budget.
Follow-up: Does the development and cost of Ballpark Village dictate what the Cardinals max payroll will be?
GOOLD: They say no. There is no evidence from publicly available financial disclosures or any reporting into the non-disclosures that it's the case. However -- and this is the big however -- what is related to payroll is the debt service and mortgage on the ballpark, and the expense and investment into the ballpark, the Cardinals' infrastructure at various levels of the organization, and the cost/upkeep of facilities and coaches and tech and analytics for the baseball ops. Those expenses have also grown in recent years.