THE NUMBERS ON CARP DON'T LIE

QUESTION: Will the Cardinals try to tell fans that Matt Carpenter's struggles this season are related to the pandemic? Will that sell?
BENFRED: I'm not sure how they would pull that off.
Carpenter's numbers are worse this season than they were last season, and that was supposed to be his career-worst, outlier season.
Entering Tuesday's game in Cincinnati, he was slashing .181/.344/.264 over 72 at-bats in 2020. That's after a line of .226/.334/.392 last season.
Between the start of last season and now, he has a line of .219/.336/.373, and we're talking about a span of nearly 500 (488) at-bats.
A total of 168 MLB players have had as many at-bats as Carpenter (488) since the start of the 2019 season.
When that list is sorted by on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), Carpenter's .709 OPS ranks 154th. This is not where you want a player who is supposed to be an impact hitter, let alone one making $18.5 million per year, to be.
The Cardinals can say what they want, but the numbers are there.
This is a bad situation, and Carpenter's contract goes through 2021 before a vesting option kicks in.
I know some fans want the Cardinals to come out and say the extension was a mistake. They're not going to do that while Carpenter is on the team. They just don't and won't say something like that about a current player.
But again, the numbers are right there -- and they're not exactly getting better. This was not a problem that was going to be solved at this year's trade deadline, but it's a problem.
