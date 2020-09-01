 Skip to main content
THE NUMBERS ON CARP DON'T LIE
THE NUMBERS ON CARP DON'T LIE

Cardinals play third game against Reds

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter (13) rubs his face while waiting for the start of a game in the dugout at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The game is part of a ten game home stand meant to catch the Cardinals up after several weeks off due to positive COVID-19 tests.Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: Will the Cardinals try to tell fans that Matt Carpenter's struggles this season are related to the pandemic? Will that sell?

BENFRED: I'm not sure how they would pull that off.

Carpenter's numbers are worse this season than they were last season, and that was supposed to be his career-worst, outlier season.

Entering Tuesday's game in Cincinnati, he was slashing .181/.344/.264 over 72 at-bats in 2020. That's after a line of .226/.334/.392 last season.

Between the start of last season and now, he has a line of .219/.336/.373, and we're talking about a span of nearly 500 (488) at-bats.

A total of 168 MLB players have had as many at-bats as Carpenter (488) since the start of the 2019 season.

When that list is sorted by on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), Carpenter's .709 OPS ranks 154th. This is not where you want a player who is supposed to be an impact hitter, let alone one making $18.5 million per year, to be.

The Cardinals can say what they want, but the numbers are there.

This is a bad situation, and Carpenter's contract goes through 2021 before a vesting option kicks in.

I know some fans want the Cardinals to come out and say the extension was a mistake. They're not going to do that while Carpenter is on the team. They just don't and won't say something like that about a current player.

But again, the numbers are right there -- and they're not exactly getting better. This was not a problem that was going to be solved at this year's trade deadline, but it's a problem.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

