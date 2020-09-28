THE ONES THAT GOT (TRADED) AWAY

QUESTION: Earlier you said the Cardinals “guessed wrong” with the outfielders the decided to trade/keep. I’m going to throw Voit into that group too. I’m guessing you used that term as a figure of speech, but I think it speaks to a larger problem. The Cardinals don’t spend upper level money on players, as referenced in your Arenado responses, and they don’t know how to evaluate offense anymore. If the results of Cardinals trades are indistinguishable from luck doesn’t that tell you their evaluation process is flawed?
COMMISH: They spent upper level money to keep Goldschmidt, you must admit, and without him, they would have no offense. Also, remember, Voit was a minor league player dealt to the Yankees who immediately placed him in the minors. He had done well here in one season and not as well in another and there was no DH then. The Cardinals chose, basically, to keep Jose Martinez over him and nobody much complained about it at the time. The Yankees had a need for Voit on a part-time basis when Greg Bird struggled and then got hurt. Voit not only ran with it, he became a star. And good for him. If the team has a bad offense, and the Cardinals' isn't a good one, then, yes, there is a flaw in the system, ranging from the front office to the coaches' office and, most importantly, to the batter's box.
