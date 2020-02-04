THE ONLY NAME THAT MATTERS IN A BLUES TRADE DISCUSSION
0 comments

  • 0
Los Angeles Kings vs St. Louis Blues

Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko fights for control of the puck with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker in the first period of a game in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Tarasenko suffered a shoulder injury in that contest that is expected to sideline him for at least five months. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

 David Carson

QUESTION: How long can Blues GM Doug Armstrong wait to add a scorer like Chris Kreider?

BENFRED: Until 2 p.m. Central on Feb. 24. That's the trade deadline cutoff this year. And the most important name connected to the move is not the much-discussed Kreider, Tyler Toffoli or Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

It's Vladimir Tarasenko.

He's been skating, and if he's back before the end of the regular season, the cap situation pretty much blocks the Blues from significant moves. If he isn't back before the postseason, but joins during it, then there's room to add.

It was nice to see Tarasenko on the ice -- even in a suit -- during the Tuesday night ring presentation to Joel Edmundson. A healthy Tarasenko would be better than any deadline available.

