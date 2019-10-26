Even in the moments after the Cardinals’ season ended, left fielder Marcell Ozuna took a moment to assert his wish to return to the club.
“I like it. I love it!” he said. “The fans – they are a good crowd. My teammates — I want to be in this clubhouse. We’ll see what happens. Maybe I can be back.”
Ozuna, who turns 29 next month, has worn his day-glow interest in returning to the Cardinals on his sleeve, but despite the invitation the team did not engage in contract discussions during the season. Within five days of the end of the World Series, the Cardinals will present Ozuna with a qualifying offer — good enough for a one-year deal or to assure they get a draft pick if he signs elsewhere.
While inclined to decline the QO, Ozuna and his agent hope it sparks conversation with the Cardinals about a longer-term deal for the left fielder who fell shy of 30 homers and 100 RBIs because of a fractured hand. The QO cannot be easily dismissed because it would allow Ozuna to reach free agency a year from now, at 30, without the bothersome draft pick attached to signing him. He has 10 days to accept or hit the open market.
The Cardinals are positioned well — to get a cleanup hitter on a one-year, $17.8-million deal or get a draft pick and assure a new look to the lineup.
Ozuna has preference where he ends up, and a promise no matter where that is.
“I’m going to be good anywhere I go,” he said. “I’m ready.”
Cardinals free-agents-to-be
Tony Cingrani, LHP
Marcell Ozuna, LF
Michael Wacha, RHP
Adam Wainwright, RHP
Matt Wieters, C
(Cardinals and players have no options to exercise for 2020)