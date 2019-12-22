6. THE PARADE

Everyone expected that when the Blues finally won the Stanley Cup, the celebration would be like nothing the city had ever seen, and they were right. Rather than a sedate parade with players waving from fire engines, pickup trucks and convertibles, the Blues took the celebration to the people, leaving their vehicles to run into the crowd, drink beer with them, exchange high fives and fist bumps and selfies and hugs.
The Blues redefined what a victory celebration should be.
The parade, three days after the win, stopped for long stretches because everyone was just having too much fun. Estimates on the size of the crowd along the route and for the celebration under the Arch varied, but somewhere approaching half a million seems likely.