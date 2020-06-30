THE PETRO PUZZLE (CONTINUED)


Blues Rangers Hockey

Blues defensemen Justin Faulk (left) and Alex Pietrangelo double up to stop New York Rangers center Ryan Strome in the March 3 game at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Let’s say the Blues strike a deal with captain Alex Pietrangelo to keep him from departing as a free agent. How then do they get beneath the salary cap (one that could be shrinking)? Who leaves: Jake Allen? Steen or Bozak? Not sure they would create much interest.

BENFRED: You mentioned one candidate in Allen. Another worth mentioning is Justin Faulk. He had a disappointing first season in St. Louis but he's still a respected player and could be moved. He has a no-trade clause in the trade-and-extend that brought him to St. Louis, but no-trades in hockey are not iron-clad. (Guys tend to agree to move on if a team wants to move him to a non-terrible location.) There’s also the expansion draft that will thin the herd to some degree.

Doug Armstrong will find a way to make it work if Petro wants to come back on a deal that makes sense for both sides.

That's still my hope for what happens here.

