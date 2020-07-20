THE PLAN FOR FOWLER?
0 comments

Cardinals summer camp 7/15

St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler participates in a Cardinals summer camp workout at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

QUESTION: How much latitude will Dexter Fowler get considering he had a poor shortened spring training and sat out a few summer camp games?

GOOLD: He's going to start the season in right field, and may mix in some time at DH. If the lineup hums and produces well and he struggles, there is going to be more patience for him because the other spots in the lineup are buying him time. If the whole team struggles, then the outfield is where they will start making changes, and that goes for RF, too.

All of those positions are in play, and the pressure is on Bader and Fowler to produce to keep everyday starts because alternatives are available and will be used if the lineup scuffles to start.

