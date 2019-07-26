Subscribe for 99¢
LEADING OFF: Minor, Stroman start on deadline radars

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor. (AP Photo)

BENFRED'S TAKE: The 31-year-old lefty All-Star (8-6, 3.00 ERA) has allowed more than four runs just twice in 20 starts this season. He's matched Zack Greinke in innings pitched (135), which is tied for fifth-most by MLB starters this season. He’s avoided the injured list since 2016. He is under contract through the 2020 season for less than $10 million that season. Minor’s addition would be massive for the Cardinals. Across baseball, there are only eight pitchers with 20-plus starts who have a lower ERA than his.