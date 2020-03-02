THE REAL DEAL WITH OZUNA?

Q: Seems like the Cards played Ozuna like a drum. They just wanted the draft pick and Ozuna gave it to them. Once he turned down the QO, they should have just said they were moving on instead of pretending they were still open to his returning. I am not saying that it was the wrong decision just that it should have been more transparent.
COMMISH: I think they were still interested, officially, but at a much lower price, after he turned down qualifying offer. But, no, they didn't really want him back.
FOLLOW-UP: I know that Mr. DeWitt has said he doesnt see taking on a salary like Arenado's, but do you think their unwillingness to sign Ozuna was an effort to keep payroll down in case Arenado forces the Rockies to make a trade? They were willing to pay for Stanton, and I know Arenado is a guy they have always liked, so is it possible the non-moves this year were an effort to be able to take on that additional salary? I'm not holding my breath on a trade, but I just think the Cards might think Arenado is worth going past the "puke point". Thanks as always for the chats and the great coverage!
COMMISH: The Cardinals' front office insists that the non-Ozuna move was related strictly to wanting to see Carlson/O'Neill/Thomas. Arenado is on their radar, still, But, some money would have to go the other way.
FOLLOW-UP: A lot of people complain about letting Ozuna walk,but ,could you imagine if the Cardinals would have acquired Stanton,who's been hurt for 2 years,and the salary implications?
COMMISH: We don't hear much about that, do we?