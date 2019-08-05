COMMENT: The real issue isn't that the Cardinals "didn't make a move at the deadline" but that they didn't have any prospects that interested other teams. Fans should be mad about the deteriorating level of talent in the organization overall. The big league club is fighting to stay above .500 and the farm system is weak. Meanwhile, the former Cardinal exec now running Houston has the Astros filled up at both the major and minor-league levels.
COMMISH: The Cardinals system does seem down right now, with the next wave a year or so away. But the system was really good in the past two years as Memphis has sent some players this way, some of whom, however, have regressed. Perhaps, just perhaps, this is why the Cardinals held on to the prospects they had rather than selling them for pitching help, some of which didn't seem all that enticing.
There is no denying that Houston has had a good run. But do you want to finish in last place for three years in a row to do that? Some of you don't even like being in second place. Or even first, as recently as two days ago.