THE REAL REASON FOR THE UNIVERSAL DH
THE REAL REASON FOR THE UNIVERSAL DH

Tyler O'Neill

To a long-winded question about reasons for the push to implement a universal designated hitter, Goold replied:

One of the major arguments for the universal DH is the added hitter in the lineup means an added job for a hitter, and also an alternative spot for a position player so that they can get what Tony La Russa used to call a half day.

That's a driving factor here, not the game plan or the expanded rosters. It's the perceived salary that a DH receives (check, for the union) and the chance to have a place for, say, Paul DeJong to play seven days a week and not have all seven of those days be at shortstop (check, for the union).

It's a big chip when it comes to the game that offers more earning potential and some semblance of a break for players -- two things that are near the crux of their discussions at this point.

I get what fans are saying about the strategy and the game situations, but those are not the driving reasons for the universal DH. It's always about a negotiating chip for the collective bargaining agreement.

 

