QUESTION: Could you compare and contrast this season's team to last season's championship team?
JT: Still a small sample size, but it's starting to look a lot like last year's team. The overall team defense is getting better. Binnington's play has gone from good to really good. Getting more balanced scoring than earlier this season. Power play is a little bit better -- although people forget the Blues finished 10th in the regular season last year on the power play, which is good. There's this mistaken impression by many that they were lousy all last season.
Overall, although again a small sample size, the Blues have been even more consistent game-to-game than they were last season. Only two bad games all season in my opinion this year so far -- both Montreal games.