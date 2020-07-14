THE SKINNY ON YADI

QUESTION: Yadier Molina looks pretty thin in the photos from summer camp. Anything to worry about there?
BENFRED: This is what he tends to look like, physically, during the start of spring training. It's intentional. He does a lot of distance running during the offseason to get down to a desired weight, then tends to gain some weight as the season progresses.
He's got the process figured out by now.
He looks spry, almost like he's playing for a contract, here or maybe somewhere else.
