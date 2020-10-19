 Skip to main content
THE SPLENDID SPLINTER COULD HIT AGAINST THE SHIFT...
1946 World Series between Cardinals and Red Sox

Boston Red Sox slugger Ted Williams beats the Cardinals' shift in Game 3 of the 1946 World Series by dropping a bunt down the third-base line at Fenway Park. Joe Garagiola is the Cardinals catcher. (AP Photo)

QUESTION:  In the Post-Dispatch a couple of days ago, there were pictures of the 1946 World Series. Can you believe it, there was actually a picture of Ted Williams bunting for a single against the shift? TED WILLIAMS!!!! If he can do it, why can't others do the same?

GOOLD:  Consider the frustration that led to that bunt. Read up on the shift and Williams' response. It adds context to that bunt and -- yes, even the greats can bunt. And should when the situation calls for it. But check out last night's game and this whole postseason. It ain't bunts winning games. It's blasts. Power plays. Power wins. And it's a power game. Teams haven't figured out how to shift the defense to stop homers.

I mean, other than putting Mookie Betts in right field.

