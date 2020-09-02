THE TRADE THAT HAD TO BE MADE

QUESTION: Thumbs up or down on the Jake Allen trade, and why?
TOM T.: It was a deal they needed to make. Frees up salary cap space. Husso has looked ready for a while. Jake is a quality person and a great teammate and a great resource for reporters when we could go into the room and talk to players. Candid, objective, realistic, cooperative. He was a great teammate, not complaining, at least publicly, when he lost his starting job. (And was playing pretty well at the time.)
Again, the Blues needed the salary cap space. That's the main driver here. Ultimately, Pietrangelo will be a more important player for the Blues than Allen because of how much he plays. So the Blues need to do what it takes to keep him.
Follow-up: Is it as simple as this: Petro tells Army I want to sign, so Army starts moving Jake and other pieces?
TOM T.: This was a move that was likely to be made regardless. The Blues need to re-sign Dunn and other guys, and Husso is an available option they think is ready. This gives them some flexibility. It's the one move Armstrong could make that doesn't really close many doors. Allen was unlikely to be back after next season anyway.
The next step is going to be trickier. They still need to free up another $5 million or so to re-sign Pietrangelo.
