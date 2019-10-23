QUESTION: What is the truth about the 2019 Cardinals: Were they a lucky team that took advantage of a soft National League Central and other team's injuries, or a team that should be remembered as a legit final four contender?
BENFRED: There seems to be this lust for saying the Cardinals were a bad team. They were not a bad team. In fact, they were an exceptional team in all phases but one: offense.
They committed the fewest errors in the game. They pitched their way to a top-5 rotation ERA and a top-5 bullpen ERA. They ran the bases with the best of them, scoring high in baserunning metrics along with stolen bases and stolen-base percentage.
They didn't hit well. They didn't hit consistently. Good and unknown pitchers made them look bad. They were shutout and limited to one run far too many times.
All of these things are true.
They were as good of a team as a team with a bad offense can be. They were a table with three legs, and that rickety table — because of its strength in other legs — wobbled all the way to MLB's final four, then got swept by the Nationals, the same team that took Game 1 of the World Series from the favored Astros.
Spare me the talk of the "soft" National League Central. It was as competitive, more than anything. No tankers to be found. And I'll take a pass on the "other teams were injured" line of thinking, too. Injuries happen. The Cardinals had plenty. They would have looked different with Alex Reyes healthy, with Jordan Hicks healthy. And they might have won the division by a wider margin if Wong's hamstring didn't seize up, if Yadier Molina's hand would not have had problems, if Ozuna's fingers would not have snapped.
See how this works? You are what your record, regular and postseason, says you are.
Knock the Cardinals for not showing up in the NLCS if you like. That seems fair, considering their historically poor performance at the plate in that series. But trying to kick them for reclaiming the division AND beating the Braves in the NLDS is a reach.