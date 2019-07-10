QUESTION: If nothing else, could 2019 be deemed the "Season of Truths" for the Cards?
BENFRED: Why limit it to this season? If the Cardinals miss this postseason, it will be four straight misses. And before that, a step in the wrong direction of the playoffs every season since the 2013 World Series appearance. That trend does not disappear. It either continues or a team ends it.
This team was advertised as the one that would end it. It made plans based off that -- like the extensions that kept the roster from being easily wiped clean. The Cardinals are nearing a desperate place, and it has more to do with just this season.