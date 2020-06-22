QUESTION: All the attention is on the money, but the virus is the story. It’s inevitable that more than one player will test positive for each team. At what point would they cancel in those situations? What would be the tolerance for the number of positive players?
GOOLD: That is what Andrew Miller has been saying as much as he can, and I hope the coverage in the Post-Dispatch reflects that. I know I've written here over and over and over again that players and owners aren't atop the power rankings when we're talking about what controls a 2020 season. The virus is. Period. And really second in those power rankings is our culture and how we as a group respond to the spread of the virus.
The answer to your questions are unknown at this point. But players and officials on both sides have said they need to be known before the first pitch is thrown. It's been an emphasis of the negotiations, even if they aren't in the headlines.
Follow-up: Is it time for MLB to say, “Not going to play?" After all, health should override games?
GOOLD: Look, Korean baseball and Japanese baseball have been able to find a way to play games, and they have done so in part because of the practices of their leagues and their teams and their players -- and, yes, the policies of their cities and countries.
I spoke with an infectious disease expert this past week, and he agreed that it's tough, but it's possible. I asked him if it would be impossible to go to places where the virus is spiking, and his point: 'The virus is everywhere.' So good habits have to travel too, and that would allow a team to move and a team to stay at a distance. Testing is key. Discipline is key. Knowing where people are going and when, and how they go there and do they where a mask and social distance while there -- all part of that plan. Just as we see with the other leagues that are playing.
If sports are going on in other countries, then it's possible, and what does it say not about the sport, but about the country, if we cannot get to the same place?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.