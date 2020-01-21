THE YADI AND WAINO SHOW

QUESTION: How concerned should we be about the performance of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright? Will the Cardinals bench them if needed? Should the Cards really give Molina an extension this spring?
BENFRED: I've written this before, but if I'm the Cardinals, I tell Molina I would roll Molina into a year-by-year deal once this season ends, and figure out the details after the 2020 season. He made it clear Monday that he's not going to play for any other team. He's not going to go into free agency. There's no reason to get a contract on the books when you can't be sure how an aging catcher is going to hold up and perform.
If Molina is healthy and can perform, the Cardinals want him catching. There's an unwritten agreement there that is as strong as any contract. Both sides should just cross that bridge when they get to it -- in part because Molina's opinion on when and how thing will end seems to change often. The strategy has worked fine with Wainwright, though Molina would be getting paid more in his setup.
Totally fair to have concerns about the veteran pitcher and catcher. They're 37 and 38. The smartest bet in baseball is betting on old players to break down and not play well. Because eventually, you're going to be right. No one thought Wainwright would hold his spot last season. He did more than that. He is aiming to pitch better on the road. Molina wants to prove it was his hand, not his age, that weakened his bat last year.
The doubts about their age is, in part, what drives them. I'm rooting for them. There is still gas in those tanks.
Neither guy is getting benched unless he's hurt or very obviously outperformed by someone beneath him on the depth chart. Both could happen, sure. But if it's a relatively close call, legacy is a tiebreaker, and then some.