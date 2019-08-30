COMMENT: Theo Epstein again made in-season upgrades to an already star-studded Cubs team, while John Mozeliak sat on the sidelines for a fourth straight year. Of course, Mo didn’t need Castellenos, but the the Cubs didn’t need him any more than the Cards needed a starting pitcher. They were aggressive, the Cards were passive.
GORDO: The Cards won 15 of 18 games because they got significant post-deadline help from within, between their call-ups and guys coming off the injured list. Other contenders took a pass on this deadline because the list of sellers shrank and there was not much quality available.
Fans who demanded the team trade Dylan Carlson for a stopgap pitcher will probably be glad the team didn't do that.