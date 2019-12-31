1. THEY WENT BLUES

The script would get laughed out of Hollywood.
Corny. Forced. Too good to be true.
A hockey team that had spent more than a half century in search of its first championship cratered out of the gate, fired its head coach, turned to an interim everyone overlooked, struck gold with a goalie who was barely on the depth chart, lifted off like a rocket and never stopped.
After shrugging off curses of the past — and one costly hand pass — the Blues exorcised decades' worth of demons with a Game 7 win against the Bruins in Boston.
The Stanley Cup parade that followed will go down as one of the biggest, drunkest and most cathartic in sports history.
St. Louis had been waiting for this.
Craig Berube became Chief, a master motivator with the magic touch.
Jordan Binnington never got nervous.
Pat Maroon was the hometown hero, David Freese on ice.
Ryan O’Reilly shrugged off cracked ribs. Jaden Schwartz found his stroke. Carl Gunnarsson predicted a game-winner while taking a whiz.
An entire city paced nervously alongside general manager Doug Armstrong, chewed through fingernails with owner Tom Stillman, fell in love with little Laila Anderson, learned the lyrics to Gloria, sang with Charles Glenn, raged with Brett Hull, savored Brad Marchand’s tears and, by the end, shed a few.
It was too good to be true — except it really happened.