COMMENT: While Dallas Keuchel has been up-and-down since signing with the Braves, the Cardinals going to a four-man rotation right now is an admission that they are short a starter. When one of those four is a Hudson, who seems to be running on fumes, it appears they really missed the boat here.
GORDO: There's no question that passing on Dallas Keuchel was a huge mistake. The Cardinals had significant dead money on the payroll and that surely factored into the decision. This fabulously profitable team could afford a bigger payroll — certainly $13 million higher — and fans will have a grievance with DeWitt if this season ends the way it appears it will.
Going forward, DeWitt will have to raise payroll significantly to remain competitive because it appears the dead money to work around will only increase.