THIS WEEK'S ARENADO DISCUSSION

QUESTION: On the "Inside Pitch" podcast, you and Gordo seemed optimistic that Nolan Arenado will be traded at some point, perhaps at the trade deadline. Do the Rockies pay attention to the performance of some of our players in ST in anticipation of a future negotiation?
BENFRED: Traded to some team, yes. Traded to the Cardinals? Still many hurdles in that discussion, and ones the Cardinals have been pretty clear they are not all that interested (at least for now) in clearing.
As for what the Rockies are up to, I would think the team that openly shopped a star player this offseason is still tracking the players it would be interested in trading that star player for, even while they are currently trying to play nice with Arenado.
If the Rockies face-plant out of the game, and this tense situation gets worse, the Rockies are going to be shopping Arenado again, and they will want to have the most up-to-date info on the players who would be wanted (and not) in any deal that moves the third baseman.