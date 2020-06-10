THOMAS' TALENT
0 comments

THOMAS' TALENT

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Blues take on the Edmonton Oilers

Blues center Robert Thomas protects the puck against Edmonton's Alex Chiasson. (Post-Dispatch photo by Troy Stolt)

QUESTION: What is the ceiling for Robert Thomas? Do you think he will ever be an elite goal scorer?

JT: I think he can be a 15-to-25 goal scorer. As this season progressed, he started looking for his shot more. And with his passing ability, he's certainly capable of 50 assists. So I'd say somewhere in that 65- to 75-point range per season. That's probably not what you'd call "elite" but it's certainly fits the mold of another "really good player."

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports