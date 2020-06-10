THOMAS' TALENT

QUESTION: What is the ceiling for Robert Thomas? Do you think he will ever be an elite goal scorer?
JT: I think he can be a 15-to-25 goal scorer. As this season progressed, he started looking for his shot more. And with his passing ability, he's certainly capable of 50 assists. So I'd say somewhere in that 65- to 75-point range per season. That's probably not what you'd call "elite" but it's certainly fits the mold of another "really good player."
