THORBURN AS A COACH?

QUESTION: When Chris Thorburn officially announced his retirement, the article said he was the fourth player to hoist the Cup, a testament to the respect the players have for him. Does he have any aspirations of getting into coaching? He might be a diamond in the rough like Berube was.
TOM T.: Who would have thought Steve Ott would turn out to be the coach he was? Players rave about him and he could be a candidate for an NHL head coaching job somewhere soon.
Thorburn certainly would have the players' respect. Remains to be seen if he would want the grind of being an NHL coach, which potentially means changing jobs on a regular basis, or something that would allow him to stay in one place and be close to his family. He would be a natural for media work. Both funny and insightful.
