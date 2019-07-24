QUESTION: Tom, I’m sure you’ll get a lot of questions on this so I’ll be the first maybe… what is your take on the hiring of Marc Savard as assistant coach? Sounds like he has some history with Chief. Take it or leave it, Jake Allen is wearing a different uni at Christmas.
TOM T.: Well, Savard knows the power play, and he's coming from outside the organization, so that's a plus. He and Berube apparently used to drive into the rink together when they were both in Calgary and talked hockey on the drive and they have been in touch since Berube got the job. He no doubt mentioned things to Berube along the way, but he said he can do more in a hands-on situation.