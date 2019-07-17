QUESTIONS: Do you think Chief will try a 5-forward power play in training camp? Who will take a step forward like Sundqvist this coming season? Do players find it difficult to play the Chief's system?
TOM T.: The Blues had so many odd-man rushes against on the power play, and a goodly number of short-handed goals allowed, that having five forwards could be asking for trouble. Remember at some points in the season, they had Edmundson on the power play for just that reason, to have someone there to get back on defense.
Who will take a step? This could be Blais' season, or Sanford's. Kyrou hasn't had a season yet, so it may not count as taking a step for him. Also, expectations on him are high, maybe too high.
Berube's system is hard to the extent that you have to get in on the forecheck and throw your body around and a lot of effort is exerted. Some players like that stuff. Others less so. (I know I'd prefer a system where I wasn't having a large number of high-speed impacts every game.) But the Blues have built a team of players that like that, so it's not a problem for them. It's clearly more difficult than a system where you go flying up and down the ice, shoot and either score or have to race back on defense. But it's not too difficult.