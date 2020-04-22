THROUGH THE YEARS WITH JT

COMMENT: It seems that the opportunity to cover important stories would be something a journalist would find highly desirable. In your relatively short time on the Blues beat, there have certainly been some unprecedented events. Any reflections on what they have meant for you as a journalist?
JT: I've covered a lot of amazing things in my life. At Mizzou, the 5th-Down game with Colorado and the Norman Conquest against Oklahoma to name a couple. I once covered a Missouri state wrestling championship meet where the father of a Maplewood athlete died while watching his son wrestle for third place at the Hearnes Center. I was covering an NCAA Div. II national championship in track and field when a runner from New York University collapsed and died while crossing the finish line in a race. (I believe it was an 800 meter race.)
In 1984, then a preps writer, I was shagging quotes for the late, great Neal Russo of the P-D at the national Golden Gloves finals at Kiel Auditorium. One of the boxers he asked me to interview was a heavyweight named Mike Tyson. (Pretty good quote, I thought at the time.)
In football, I covered the failed effort to lure an NFL expansion here; the arrival of the Rams; the Greatest Show on Turf; the departure of the Rams.
Certainly covering the city's first Stanley Cup championship was one for the memory books. I'll never forget the look on the faces of Blues scratches, extras, and front office personnel in the press box after Schenn scored to make it 3-0 in the third period against Boston in Game 7. One of them was Robert Thomas, out for the game with a wrist injury. They knew, at that moment,, they were going to win the Cup.
Thinking of that night in Anaheim with Bouwmeester still brings a knot to my stomach. The agonizing uncertainty down in the locker room, as players, coaches, parents (it was the Dads' trip) waited for news. Any news.
And then Anaheim II, the makeup game a month later, and the night the NBA announced that one of its players had Covid-19. The NHL shut down operations the next day.
A part of me is going to dread the next trip to Anaheim.
