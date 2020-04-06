THROWING DEWITT AND THE OWNERS A CURVEBALL
THROWING DEWITT AND THE OWNERS A CURVEBALL

On the Field before Opening Day for the Cards

Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt (left) and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, at Busch Stadium. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Talk about a curveball. Did DeWitt and the other owners have a model of what it would look like for them if the season was lost? Surely they have one for a labor strike, which they would rely on for a pandemic, but I do not see how any of them could see this coming.

GOOLD: Great question. Yeah, they have one for a work stoppage -- be it a strike or a lockout, whichever comes first. And there would be some insurance that teams could purchase ahead of time for such things. I don't know how that would work for a pandemic.

I do know that the Cardinals have spent millions to improve the security at the ballpark and to receive a designation from the Dept. of Homeland Security so that they could qualify for insurance in the event of a colossal tragedy at the ballpark. It would make sense that some coverage in some policy there would cover for a canceled season -- but how exactly a virus fits into that would be fine print I don't know.

