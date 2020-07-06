THUMBS-DOWN ON EXTRA-INNING RULE
0 comments

THUMBS-DOWN ON EXTRA-INNING RULE

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
St. Louis Cardinals v Philadelphia Phillies

Matt Carpenter is doubled off second base by the Phillies after Dexter Fowler popped out on a bunt attempt. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)

COMMENT: This extra-inning rule bugs me. I read that in the KBO, they play the regular way, and after 12 innings they call the game a tie.This amounts to 1% of games for the 3 years they have done this. Wouldn't this be a better way than to put a runner on 2nd?

COMMISH: I guess this is like penalty shots in hockey, except the losing team in baseball doesn't get a point in the standings when the game is over. Some people who have experienced this new baseball rule while in the minors last year think that it adds instant excitement to an extra inning and provides an immediate call for strategy, which will be minimized with pitchers not having to bat any more.

You might actually see a bunt -- or at least a fake bunt.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports