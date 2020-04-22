THUMBS DOWN ON TRADING SCHWARTZ
Blues skate in critical Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

Jaden Schwartz knocks Boston's Charlie McAvoy to the ice during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final last June. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

COMMENT: Fans' eagerness to trade Jaden Schwartz (one of the potential options in solving the "Petro Puzzle") is stunning. He makes the team go, with consistently high energy, speed, intelligence, effort, checking and passing on every shift. He just makes everyone better. Plus, look at how hot he got in the playoffs last year.

JT: I've seen a couple of comments about dumping Schwartz, but I don't sense there's a tidal wave of sentiment in that direction. Sure he's streaky. But he has speed, tenacity, will go to the front of net and do dirty work in front of the net. He's averaged 21.5 goals in his six full seasons with the Blues and is only 27.

After the 2020-21 season, the Blues are in much better cap shape. They don't win the Stanley Cup without his work in the first three playoff series last year.

