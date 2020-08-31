 Skip to main content
THUMBS-UP ON THE EXTRA-INNINGS RUNNER?
Indians Cardinals Baseball

Cleveland's Mike Freeman, who started the inning on second base, scores what turned out to be the winning run in the 12th innings of Saturday's game. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

QUESTION: Is your opinion evolving, if at all, about the man-on-second in extra innings? I confess I liked it more than I thought I would on Saturday.

COMMISH: I will say that I do like the tension and strategy of the extra innings. Even allowing one run in the top of an extra inning doesn't put you out of the game, because you have a man at second with nobody out and the ball's in your court in the bottom of the inning.

But I still hate the seven-inning doubleheaders. By the time the game takes some shape, it's already over.

