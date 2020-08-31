THUMBS-UP ON THE EXTRA-INNINGS RUNNER?

QUESTION: Is your opinion evolving, if at all, about the man-on-second in extra innings? I confess I liked it more than I thought I would on Saturday.
COMMISH: I will say that I do like the tension and strategy of the extra innings. Even allowing one run in the top of an extra inning doesn't put you out of the game, because you have a man at second with nobody out and the ball's in your court in the bottom of the inning.
But I still hate the seven-inning doubleheaders. By the time the game takes some shape, it's already over.
