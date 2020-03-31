THUMBS UP OR DOWN: 7-INNING DOUBLEHEADERS?

QUESTION: What do you think about the idea of MLB using seven-inning doubleheaders as a way to get more games in during a shortened 2020 season?
BENFRED: I don't hate it. Something's gonna have to give in order to play as many games as possible.
The players could protest based on the statistical fallout, because those numbers are used in arbitration and contract negotiations.
Again, for one weird season, some weird things are going to have to happen.
What I worry about more is the change-the-game types in MLB using the foothold of 2020 to keep big changes moving forward.
Usually, things don't move backward once they arrive.
Another example: I'm good with a neutral site World Series for 2020 if it helps the season happen and lets the season run later.
Do I want that all the time? Heck no.
Nine-inning doubleheaders would be very hard to pull off with regularity. What if one goes long? What if one goes long the night before the team is supposed to hit the road? What if the umpire crew at one game gets delayed by a 15-inning first game, and gets behind on its travel to the next stadium?
You have to have some sort of a realistic time frame a doubleheader can last, if you're going to do a bunch of them. The seven-inning variety would make it more manageable.
