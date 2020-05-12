THUMBS UP OR DOWN ON 82-GAME SEASON?
THUMBS UP OR DOWN ON 82-GAME SEASON?

St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day 2019

The Cardinals and Padres line the base paths during Opening Day 2019 ceremonies at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: Do you like the idea of an 82-game MLB season? Or should they try to fit more games in there? Maybe end the season later?

BENFRED: Compared to normal? No. But it's better than nothing, if they can pull it off. The number of games could be up for debate in the discussions that will take place between the owners and the players as they go back and forth over the proposal owners approved Monday.

Players might push for more games no matter what pay structure they get, because the 50-50 split from revenue will rise with games, as would their prorated contract payments, which is the plan they prefer, the one they thought they agreed to on March 26. But if health is the top concern for players, and we should all understand why that is said to be the case, then more games might not be best. Every game offers a chance at exposure to the virus. Every game that is not the postseason, where revenue really surges, decreases to some degree the chance of this plan working until the postseason starts.

Baseball is meant for the long haul of a season, but I would rather have a half-season than no season. I just hope it works.

