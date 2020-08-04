You have permission to edit this article.
THUMBS UP OR DOWN ON FAKE FANS?
THUMBS UP OR DOWN ON FAKE FANS?

Porter, Jokic lead Nuggets past Thunder, 121-113 in OT

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) prepares to shoot during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Q: Which sport has done the most to maximize the viewing experience without the energy of fans in the stands?

BENFRED: The NBA, from what I've watched, has the best setup. I like the virtual fans when they are live feeds of real people. Baseball has toyed with virtual generic fans, and that's creepy. I also like the cardboard cutouts baseball has done. The NHL games need to do something other than those logo tarps. It's stale.

