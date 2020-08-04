THUMBS UP OR DOWN ON FAKE FANS?

Q: Which sport has done the most to maximize the viewing experience without the energy of fans in the stands?
BENFRED: The NBA, from what I've watched, has the best setup. I like the virtual fans when they are live feeds of real people. Baseball has toyed with virtual generic fans, and that's creepy. I also like the cardboard cutouts baseball has done. The NHL games need to do something other than those logo tarps. It's stale.
