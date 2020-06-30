TIE GAMES IN MLB'S FUTURE?

QUESTION: The Korean Baseball Organization plays 12 innings and then calls a tie. Very few games get to that point. Wouldn’t that be better than starting a runner at second base in extra innings?
BENFRED: Sign me up.
The worst thing about the runner on second base in extra innings that it is inevitably going to become a showcase of how bad some teams are at situational hitting.
You get three outs to get down a good bunt and hit a good sacrifice fly.
It will be alarming how bad teams are at that, I'm afraid.
