TIE GAMES IN MLB'S FUTURE?
TIE GAMES IN MLB'S FUTURE?

St. Louis Cardinals v Philadelphia Phillies

Matt Carpenter is doubled off second base by the Phillies after Dexter Fowler popped out on a bunt attempt. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)

QUESTION: The Korean Baseball Organization plays 12 innings and then calls a tie. Very few games get to that point. Wouldn’t that be better than starting a runner at second base in extra innings?

BENFRED: Sign me up.

The worst thing about the runner on second base in extra innings that it is inevitably going to become a showcase of how bad some teams are at situational hitting.

You get three outs to get down a good bunt and hit a good sacrifice fly.

It will be alarming how bad teams are at that, I'm afraid.

