TIGERS BETTER OFF WITH TOUGH START?

QUESTION: With a new coach, new coaching staff, new quarterback and mostly a new offense, I would think Mizzou’s first few games are needed just to see if they can move the ball forward, along with evaluating players. With Mizzou playing Alabama, Tennessee and LSU their first three games, this may be more difficult to see if they are truly "laying the groundwork" as Coach Drink has mentioned. Are they better off jumping into tough conference opponents or are those first couple of nonconference games going to be missed to give coaches a better evaluation?
MATTER: Whether they're better off or not really doesn't matter. Because they have no choice. This is the schedule. I think there's a lot of value in seeing what you're made of immediately and testing yourself against elite competition.
Let's not assume Alabama and LSU won't be a little rusty in those early games, too. They have more talent and more depth and, in most cases, more continuity, but I don't expect to see polished performances across the board in college football after this wacky offseason.
BenFred and I just discussed this on today's podcast, but I don't think a fair measurement of Drinkwitz and the 2020 season is solely wins and losses. Let's see how this team competes against the best teams on the schedule. Let's see how this offense functions. Let's see how this team improves.
If Mizzou goes 3-7 but shows progress from month to month and by season's end is playing its best football, fans should feel OK about the future. As of today, I'd expect Mizzou to be favored in only two or three games. Vanderbilt and Arkansas for sure. Doubtful you'll see them favored on the road against South Carolina or Mississippi State — unless those teams flop early and Mizzou plays better than expected.
The consensus over/under win total for Mizzou right now is three. I think that's fair just based on what we know about this team.
