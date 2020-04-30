TIGERS CLOSER TO NCAA TOURNEY?

QUESTION: Does the addition of Ed Chang and Drew Buggs put Cuonzo’s program farther along the road to the next possible NCAA tournament?
MATTER: As long as the three NBA draft guys (Tilmon, Pinson, Mitchell Smith) come back to school — and there’s no guarantee they will — then Martin is essentially swapping in Chang and Buggs for Tray Jackson and Mario McKinney. Maybe long-term Jackson and McKinney become better players, but that's an unequivocal upgrade right now. Buggs is a legit D-I point guard. Chang wasn't productive enough at San Diego State to carve out a role - on a team much better than Mizzou — but he's 6-8 and can shoot 3s. Both could contribute plenty in reserve roles.
Now does that mean a sub-.500 team is going to improve enough to make the NCAA Tournament in 2021? Not without major strides from Mizzou's returning players. The Tigers will need more from the Smiths, Pinson, Tilmon, Watson ... everyone, basically. Is the returning core talented enough to push 20 wins and get Mizzou into the postseason? Staying healthy is critical, but even at full strength, is there enough there to reach the NCAAs? I'm not sure. I thought so going into last season but I'm less convinced now. Multiple players are going to have to put together their best seasons.
