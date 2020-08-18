You have permission to edit this article.
TIGERS' DAUNTING SCHEDULE
TIGERS' DAUNTING SCHEDULE

Missouri Alabama Football

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is tackled by Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett (47) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won 39-10. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

QUESTION: I know the Mizzou schedule is daunting this fall, but isn't it better to see how the Tigers stack up against conference foes?

BENFRED: I agree 100 percent. I would much rather see Mizzou take its shot against an LSU or Alabama than play a handful of games against Nobody State Eastern University of Ineptitude.

Circling the SEC bandwagons has other upsides. It would increase the fraternity of the league that still views Mizzou as a bit of an outsider, build rivalries, etc.

Athletics departments should be learning a lot from this COVID-19 crisis that will threaten all of their budgets, and one of the things is how crazy it is to spend a small fortune on games against blood donors for an easy win. They should stick with playing more conference games in the future.

Photo: Missouri's last game against Alabama was a 39-10 loss midway through the 2018 season. (AP Photo)

