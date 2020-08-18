TIGERS' DAUNTING SCHEDULE

QUESTION: I know the Mizzou schedule is daunting this fall, but isn't it better to see how the Tigers stack up against conference foes?
BENFRED: I agree 100 percent. I would much rather see Mizzou take its shot against an LSU or Alabama than play a handful of games against Nobody State Eastern University of Ineptitude.
Circling the SEC bandwagons has other upsides. It would increase the fraternity of the league that still views Mizzou as a bit of an outsider, build rivalries, etc.
Athletics departments should be learning a lot from this COVID-19 crisis that will threaten all of their budgets, and one of the things is how crazy it is to spend a small fortune on games against blood donors for an easy win. They should stick with playing more conference games in the future.
Photo: Missouri's last game against Alabama was a 39-10 loss midway through the 2018 season. (AP Photo)
