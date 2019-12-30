TIGERS GETTING DEFENSIVE

QUESTION: Were you surprised the Tigers beat Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game? What's the ceiling for Cuonzo Martin's team this season?
BENFRED: I thought Illinois would win and predicted that would be the case. Shows what I know.
Cuonzo gets his guys up for Braggin' Rights. They need to bring that kind of energy to every conference game. I do think they have successfully rebounded from the rock bottom of the three-game losing streak that ended with Charleston Southern. Some were ready to throw the season away then, and I advised against it at the time. A terrible loss does not a terrible season make, especially this year in college hoops, which is one of the strangest we've seen in some time.
The SEC is not as good as it has been in the past. Kentucky is hot and cold. Tennessee is without star guard Lamonte Turner. Mizzou can do damage if the version that showed up in St. Louis shows up during league play.
Gotta defend.
Gotta hit some threes.
Need the depth, a strength of the team, to be an advantage every night.
And the Tigers have to overcome Jermiah Tilmon's ups and downs, not be anchored to them.
It's going to take some impressive wins to erase the Charleston Southern loss from the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
The Tigers could be a bubble team, but I think they're going to have a hard time getting in.