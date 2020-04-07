TIGERS IN THE DRAFT

Live

University South Carolina vs University of Missouri

Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Jordan Elliott pins down South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski after Hilinski threw an incomplete pass in the third quarter during a game between the University South Carolina vs University of Missouri at Faurot Field, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Which Mizzou football player do you expect to be drafted first in the NFL draft? 

BENFRED: Defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (above) would be my first pick from the Mizzou pool. A team might fall in love with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's size and speed, but I have questions about how ready he is for the league.

The first pick from our area will be Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa. He's a stud.

