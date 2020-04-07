TIGERS IN THE DRAFT

QUESTION: Which Mizzou football player do you expect to be drafted first in the NFL draft?
BENFRED: Defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (above) would be my first pick from the Mizzou pool. A team might fall in love with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's size and speed, but I have questions about how ready he is for the league.
The first pick from our area will be Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa. He's a stud.
