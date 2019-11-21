QUESTION: If the football Tigers win one more game and the NCAA doesn’t rule on the bowl ban appeal, and since the Illini are also bowl eligible, could Mizzou and Illinois play each other in a bowl game?
MATTER: Should Missouri get bowl eligible and the postseason ban is either overturned or the appeal isn’t decided, the Belk Bowl or Music City Bowl would be logical landing spots for the Tigers. MU would be in one of the SEC's pool of six, which is those two games plus the Liberty Bowl (played there in 2018), Texas Bowl (played there in 2017), Outback Bowl and Gator Bowl. There is technically no pecking order for those six bowls, but I doubt Mizzou would be in the running for the two games in Florida.
The Music City Bowl matches the SEC against the ACC or Big Ten. (If the Music City gets an ACC team, the Gator Bowl gets a Big Ten team, and vice versa). The Belk Bowl is SEC vs. ACC.
So, yes, there's a chance for a Mizzou-Illinois matchup — but only in Nashville.